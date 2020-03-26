Erie County officials warn residents of COVID-19 scams

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–For now, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County remains 166, that’s according to county officials in a Facebook live this afternoon.

Officials are also warning residents of COVID-19 scams. They’re asking residents to hang up or ignore emails, phone calls, or offers by mail for COVID-19 treatments, seeing as there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments at this time.

There is also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at this time.

“This is a very important warning to reinforce for every Erie County resident. The best medical advice for you comes from your physician,” officials said.

The Erie County Department of Health also has a page addressing frequently asked questions regarding coronavirus. You can check that out here.

Here are some additional notes from today’s county update: