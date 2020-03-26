Erie County officials warn residents of COVID-19 scams

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–For now, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County remains 166, that’s according to county officials in a Facebook live this afternoon.
Officials are also warning residents of COVID-19 scams. They’re asking residents to hang up or ignore emails, phone calls, or offers by mail for COVID-19 treatments, seeing as there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments at this time.
There is also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at this time.
“This is a very important warning to reinforce for every Erie County resident. The best medical advice for you comes from your physician,” officials said.
The Erie County Department of Health also has a page addressing frequently asked questions regarding coronavirus. You can check that out here.
Here are some additional notes from today’s county update:
- The Division of Environmental Health offices at 503 Kensington Ave. in Buffalo have restricted access to the public by appointment only.
- Complaints about public health hazards will continue to have on-site inspections.
- Public Health Sanitarians are continuing surveillance and investigation programs for restaurants as they have shifted to take-out only service.
- Property transfer inspections are suspended until further notice.
- Replacement sewage system design and inspection will continue. Vector control work for exterior baiting will continue.
- The Rabies Program is available by phone at (716) 961-6800. Individuals who encounter a bat or other wild animal, or who are bitten by a dog, cat or other mammal, should call our office.
- ATUPA/Tobacco Program with local retailers, though compliance checks with minors are suspended.