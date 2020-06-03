Erie County once again accepting pistol permit applications

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Pistol Permit Department will once again be accepting new applications for pistol permits by mail only, County Clerk Mickey Kearns says.

He says the County’s Licensing Officer can again consider the applications now that the courts are resuming their work to nearly all matters.

“Throughout the COVID response, we received many requests from the public about Pistol Permit Department services, and we did our best to perform remote services. During COVID-19 response operations, and for the first time we can recall, the Pistol Permit Department became completely current with processing applications. Additionally, license holders were still able to submit requests to add or delete firearms from their license through the mail. A lot of citizens took advantage of this opportunity,” Kearns said.

Anyone who wishes to review their application with staff from the Clerk’s Office before submitting may wait until the office restores appointments.

Kearns advises applicants to refer to the office’s website for detailed instructions.

If you have further questions regarding the mail only process, call Kearns’ office at 716-858-4767.

