Erie County opens campgrounds; RVs must have own bathroom, no outside visitors allowed

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some good news for those who own trailers at private campgrounds in Erie County.

Owners have been told that they can finally bring back seasonal customers if they take certain precautions.

At Sleepy Hollow Lake Campground in Akron, there are about 300 trailers owned by each camper but they have been unable to sleep there.

For some of them, it’s not really optional camping.

One woman says she hasn’t been able to sleep there yet. In fact, she’s been staying at a hotel because the lease at her apartment ran out and she can’t stay here because of the rules on camping in Erie County.

Just hours after we met with a group of people who own private campgrounds, they received emails from Erie County alerting them that the Executive Order from April 15 has expired and these campgrounds can allow the seasonal campers to come back on certain conditions like no communal restrooms and no outside visitors.

Below is a list of precautions by the Erie County Department of Health: