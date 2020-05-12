Erie County opens campgrounds; RVs must have own bathroom, no outside visitors allowed

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some good news for those who own trailers at private campgrounds in Erie County.
Owners have been told that they can finally bring back seasonal customers if they take certain precautions.
At Sleepy Hollow Lake Campground in Akron, there are about 300 trailers owned by each camper but they have been unable to sleep there.
For some of them, it’s not really optional camping.
One woman says she hasn’t been able to sleep there yet. In fact, she’s been staying at a hotel because the lease at her apartment ran out and she can’t stay here because of the rules on camping in Erie County.
Just hours after we met with a group of people who own private campgrounds, they received emails from Erie County alerting them that the Executive Order from April 15 has expired and these campgrounds can allow the seasonal campers to come back on certain conditions like no communal restrooms and no outside visitors.
Below is a list of precautions by the Erie County Department of Health:
- All camping units should be self-contained not needing the use of common campground restrooms or shower facilities.
- Only registered campers should be allowed into the campground. There should not be any outside visitors. Campers shall not congregate at another camper’s site. No gatherings/parties of any kind. Campfires shall be kept to family members at individual site only.
- All public gathering sites such as bathhouses, laundry facilities, recreational halls, pools/spas, beaches, fitness areas, playgrounds, pavilions, meeting areas, conference rooms, dining areas, or similar areas should remain CLOSED until further notice per the Governor’s Executive Orders.
- All campers must practice social distancing at all times (6 feet minimum). No groups of any size may congregate for activities. Use of face masks must follow NYS guidelines.
- Any camper that begins to feel ill with COVID-19 like symptoms shall self-isolate and contact their personal healthcare provider.
- Dine-in Food Service Operations are prohibited until further notice. Take-out or delivery options to campsites is acceptable for food orders. Indoor seating at the food service facility should be blocked off to prevent use. Picnic tables located in the food service area should be removed to discourage congregation.