Erie County-owned roads receive highest overall rating since 2001

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County says the roads it owns and maintains are looking better than before.

According to the Erie County Department of Public Works’ Division of Highways, the 2021 Highway Assessment Survey for the county’s roads resulted in an overall score of 7.25.

This is an increase from 2019’s score of 6.66, and the highest score the county has received since 2001. Additionally, federal aid roads in the county received their highest score since ratings began in 1985 — 7.47.

“Our road scores have improved significantly over the pasts several years, especially since 2015, and have now reached our highest combined score in twenty years,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says.

The score of 7.25 brings the county-owned roads to a “good” rating. Prior to this, they were rated as being “fair,” according to the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC).

Here are the scores from the last two decades:

Year All county-owned roads Federal aid roads 2001 6.35 6.47 2003 6.24 6.53 2005 6.73 6.96 2007 6.91 7.05 2009 6.97 7.00 2011 6.59 6.62 2013 6.51 6.57 2015 6.16 6.33 2017 6.25 7.25 2019 6.66 6.76 2021 7.25 7.47

All 2,400 miles of county-owned roads were surveyed. Ratings are on a scale of 10, with 10 being excellent and 1-5 being poor.