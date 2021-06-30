Erie County parents file lawsuit over NYS school mask mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new lawsuit over mask restrictions in New York State.

Several parents from Erie County are suing over masks being required in schools even though the state of emergency has ended. The law firm Hogan Willig filed a lawsuit against the NYS Health Department.

Attorney Corey Hogan says it’s time for children to return to normal life.

“So we brought this action with the hope that what the court will see that what they did here is not appropriate, and toss out these mask requirements, at least with respect to the students,” said Hogan.

News 4 has reached out to the state health department about this lawsuit.

We’re waiting to hear back.