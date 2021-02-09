Erie County Parks Open with new safety measures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry reopened winter facilities for county residents nearby to enjoy during the pandemic.

“COVID is still a very serious situation and something that the precautions need to occur,” Deputy Commissioner, Jimbo McDonald says, “But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get out, get some fresh air, enjoy the outdoors and enjoy all these great activities that are offered for free.”

New safety measures have been added at all forty parks and will be enforced by park rangers around the county.

Masks are required in areas where it is impossible to maintain six feet apart from others and are required on all ice skating rinks, as well as ski and sledding hills.

However, because all the parks are free and open for public use, tracking how many people that are using the facilities is impossible for the department to keep track of.

To maintain crowds from forming, all buildings are closed for indoor facilities, excluding restrooms use.

McDonald encourages everyone to use the new Erie County Park Locator to discover more nearby parks to utilize, to decrease the amount of people at the popular parks like Chestnut Ridge or Emery.

All parks are open for winter recreational activities until March 31st and hours vary on weather conditions.

To find out information about hours and available activities visit: Erie County Winter Activities Page