The Erie County Department of Public Works is keeping busy this morning with plows out in multiple districts as the snow continues to roll through Western New York.

Here’s an update from the Erie County DPW Twitter within the last hour of where their plows are working to clear the roads:

Concord District has heavy snow fall rates and 20-25 mph winds. The temps in the low 20s and there are 6 trucks out right now. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 26, 2020

The Hamburg District has 7 trucks out plowing. Heavy snow, high winds and low visibility are making travel very difficult. Snowfall rates are around 2” an hour. Please give our crews plenty of room as roads are snow covered and visibility is very low. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 26, 2020

Clarence District has five trucks on the road now dealing with heavy lake effect snow south of the New York State Thruway. We are getting up to 1.5” an hour in that band and also dealing with a stiff 20 – 25mph wind out of the west, blowing and drifting and very low visibility. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 26, 2020

Aurora District has 6 Plow Trucks out. Snowfall rate is at 2-3” a hour. Accumulation is at 10”. Heavy LES with high winds is reducing visibility. Temps are in the high teens. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 26, 2020

Harlem has 5 trucks out battling heavy snowfall and very windy conditions. Temperatures are in the low 20’s and visibility is very low. Snowfall rates are around 2”-3” an hour. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 26, 2020

