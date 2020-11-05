Erie County postal worker accused of taking mail, keeping it in his car

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local employee of the United State Postal Service (USPS) has been accused of failing to deliver numerous pieces of mail, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Wilson was hired to be a city carrier assistant, assigned to the post office in West Seneca, in 2019.

This past Tuesday evening, Wilson was stopped by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge.

As part of a standard sweep, the complaint says Wilson opened the trunk of his car, which revealed a mail bin containing numerous pieces of mail.

CBP officers said they found USPS uniform items and badge bearing Wilson’s name.

The complaint says Wilson told officers the mail belonged to him and his mother, but he could not account for additional names on the pieces of mail.

During this time, the complaint says Wilson told officers he intended to deliver the mail, but forgot to return it to the post office.

Included in the pieces of mail were absentee ballots, more than 100 political mailings, and hundreds of first class and standard mailings. In all, it added up to 813 pieces of mail, and the majority were meant for the 14215 zip code. Others destinations were 14227, 14211 and 14214.

According to the complaint, Wilson began placing mail into his car in September.

The complaint says he denied discarding mail or stealing greeting cards, cash or checks from his delivery route. He also denied having knowledge of the absentee ballots, the document says.

