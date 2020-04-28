Erie County preparing to open golf courses under new social distancing, limited contact rules

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–With weather permitting, Erie County officials say Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland golf courses plan to open on Friday.

The Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement Tuesday telling us new on-course rules and changes in course operations will be in place to promote social distancing.

“Golfers will notice several changes in the way the courses operate, and also we are encouraging safe social distancing at all times, but right now, we are primarily keeping an eye on the skies and hoping for drier weather,” said Commissioner Troy Schinzel.

Below are the changes the county is implementing:

Operating hours will be from 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM; 7 days a week

No access to locker rooms, restrooms, or concessions

Portable toilets will be available

No walk-ons (tee time reservation must be made at www.erie.gov/golf )

Tee times will be every 14 minutes

No carts will be rented (personal pull carts may be used)

No cash accepted (debit/credit card only, fees apply)

No rakes or ball washers will be available on course

Tournaments and leagues are suspended

The county is encouraging golfers to stay six feet apart, leave the flagsticks in the holes, don’t shake hands, and don’t share equipment.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.