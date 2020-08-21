Erie County provides guidance on inspection procedures for gyms, fitness centers

Indian women work out at a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. India has the world’s third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health is sharing inspection procedures for gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities to ensure they are meeting public safety requirements to reopen next week.

Officials say the health department will conduct inspections at:

Stand alone gyms

Gyms located inside hotels

Gyms located inside apartment/condo facilities

Gyms located inside office buildings

Yoga/Pilates/barre studios

Group fitness classes (spinning, dancing, rowing)

Dance facilities/studios

Boxing/kickboxing/martial arts studios

Fitness boot camps, cross fit camps or other plyometric boxes

Each facility must provide proof from an HVAC company that the system has been evaluated, and the appropriate filters are in place per the guidance, or the facility is implementing additional measures that go along with the guidance.

Failure to provide that documentation will result in the facility closing until the work is complete, according to Erie County officials.

The county also says each facility must have a copy of the NY Forward safety plan completed by the facility on-site for review.

Acknowledgment by the Erie County Department of Health that the facility is operating in compliance with the state guidelines on screening, on-site activities, protective equipment, and sanitizing practices is also required.

Other facility requirements include:

An agreement that communal uses of equipment and spaces, which create the highest risk for infection, must be discontinued (communal showers, hot tubs, water fountains, etc.) If they are in use the facility may be subject to closure or fines and they will have to provide an updated safety plan for correction.

No obvious egregious violations of capacity limitations, approved face mask use, and physical distancing. If sanitarians find that the operator is not following or enforcing the rules in their business, they could be subject to fines and closure.

Officials tell News 4 if the facility includes a swimming pool, the pool must have a satisfactory inspection by the ECDOH before opening.

“Thorough inspections of each facility is an important step in our continued response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. We want to ensure that the users of each one of these locations and their employees will be able to be as safe as possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

Facilities must request an inspection by clicking here and filling out the web form.

