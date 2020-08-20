Erie County providing $15 million in subsidies to public, charter schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is providing subsidies to public and charter schools based on each district’s student population.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that each district will receive $100 per student, or $150 per student if the student is economically disadvantaged.

This CARES Act funding, which totals roughly $15 million, is being designated for personal protective equipment, cleaning and Internet accessibility.

The money is not available to private schools, and must be spent by the end of the school year.

School districts are expected to receive more information on this funding soon.

