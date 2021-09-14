Erie County, PSE to outline new health and safety rules for Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Representatives of Pegula, Sports & Entertainment (PSE), as well as the Erie County government, are planning to share new health and safety protocols for both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The 2 p.m. conference, which will feature Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and PSE Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia, comes after this past Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game.

Prior to gameday, the county said that vaccinated attendees could take their masks off outside in the stands, but inside, they were supposed to be worn. That included the bathrooms and concourses.

“We’ll be monitoring the game on Sunday. I may actually be out there myself,” Poloncarz had said.

MORE | Bills fans will be ‘monitored’ for compliance with mask rules at Highmark Stadium

As was seen in numerous pictures and videos from Sunday, many fans did not comply with the rules. Some food vendors weren’t complying with the mask policy either.

MORE | Bills food vendors cited for lack of mask compliance, but fans go mostly mask free

The day after, Poloncarz did not say whether or not enforcement tactics or rules would change, but on Tuesday morning, it was announced that new protocols would be in place for the future.

At 2 p.m., a conference will take place, detailing these new changes. You can watch it on News 4 and WIVB.com.