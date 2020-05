BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county has received 1 million masks.

Half of them will be distributed to cities, towns and legislators to distribute in their communities.

Poloncarz says more information on this announcement, which was made on Monday afternoon, will be coming soon.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.