Erie County recognizes businesses that make life easier and more comfortable for new moms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today marks the start of World Breastfeeding Week, and Erie County is recognizing businesses that make their workplaces more convenient and comfortable for new moms.

Ten businesses have earned a “Breastfeeding Friendly” designation from Erie County this year. That list includes the new Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, at Canalside. The museum has made it a priority to make new moms feel comfortable while breastfeeding.

There are two ‘Quiet Coves’ there for employees and patrons. Inside, you’ll find comfortable couches to sit on and calming lights. The rooms can lock from the inside, and there’s a sign on the outside of the door that lets others know if someone is inside. The Access and Inclusion Specialist at the museum knows just how important it is to have the space, being a mother herself.

“Mine are nine and seven,” ___ said. “The opportunities were even very different when they were infants, and I breastfed both of them for about 14 months. It was really tricky having to find breaks every two hours during the day. So, we at Explore and More think that offering these spaces is so key to allowing mothers to come in, feel really comfortable, be able express milk and offer it to their infants in here.”

Here is the list of all 10 business that received the special designation from the Erie County Department of Health this year:

AffableCare Dental

Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

Campus Labs

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum

Horizon Health Services

Rolly Pollies

ValueCentric, an IQVIA Company

Wegmans

YMCA- KenTon Branch

Along with those, 23 others have also been given that designation since 2017.

The the Erie County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Gale Burstein said mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of high blood pressure, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. She also said research shows breastfed infants have lower rates of respiratory illness, ear infections, gastrointestinal diseases, obesity, and allergies.