Erie County reminding residents of remote options for Social Services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is reminding residents that the Department of Social Services is offering remote service delivery options to meet community needs.

Below, you can find the web addresses and numbers to call for various services:

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program): Apply online here, download an application here, request an application by calling (716) 858-7644, or request an application by emailing heaphotline@erie.gov. Temporary (Cash) Assistance: Apply online here, download an application here, request an application here, or call (716) 858-8000 to request an application. Emergency Services: Visit this site to learn about the types of assistance available. Eligibility interviews are conducted by telephone the same day applications are received. SNAP (Food Stamps): Apply online here , download an application here, or request an application by calling (716) 858-7239. Day Care Assistance: Applications for day care assistance are available online here, or by calling (716) 858-8953. Adult Protective Services: Call (716) 858-6877 for more information.