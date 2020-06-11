Erie County reopening more aspects of county parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry department has released some new updates on changes at public facilities.

Golf carts are now allowed at the Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland golf courses. Two people may be in a cart at a time, as long as they’re from the same household.

All four disc golf courses at Erie County’s parks are now open, too.

For people with four-legged friends, the off-leash dog areas at Black Rock Canal Park and Ellicott Creek Park are now open.

People looking to play basketball can now do so at any Erie County park.

Campers can make a reservation for a site at Sprague Brook Park. It will be open to camping this Saturday.

The department is currently working on a plan to open Bennett Beach for swimming.

