BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, Erie County officials shared a number of updates on opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020.

After years of decreases, the number of opioid-related deaths jumped up in 2020.

232 opioid-related deaths have been confirmed, and 17 cases are still pending.

To compare, there were 156 opioid-related deaths in the county in 2019.