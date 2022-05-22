BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Republican Committee announced Sunday it strongly reaffirms its endorsement of Congressman Chris Jacobs for re-election in New York’s new 23rd Congressional District.

The endorsement comes days after Jacobs, who currently represents New York’s 27th Congressional district, announced his run in the new congressional district after the State Legislature approved a plan to redraw district lines, WIVB previously reported.

The new district stretches from Erie and Chautauqua to Schuyler and Chemung Counties.

“Congressman Jacobs has been a strong, conservative voice for Western New York, and our Republican Party is proud to support him for re-election,” Chairman Karl Simmeth stated.

“We are here to stay and are fighting like hell to end one-party Democrat control in Washington and Albany alike,” Simmeth added. “That’s why we are endorsing Congressman Jacobs for re-election – to make sure Republicans flip the House of Representatives this November.”

Jacobs has previously called on Republicans to fight inflation, and the rising cost gasoline and food

“Now, more than ever, we need a strong, conservative majority in the House to deliver real solutions that bring down costs, restore our energy independence, end reckless spending, and secure our nation,” WIVB previously quoted Jacobs as saying. “I will fight to deliver that majority and continue my work for the people of New York to defend our constitutional rights, economic prosperity, and our future.”

Jacobs was first elected in 2020 and currently serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the House Budget Committee, and the House Education and Labor Committee.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23.