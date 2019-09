BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Nick Langworthy formally stepping aside due to his ascension to New York state Republican Party chair, Erie County Republicans over the weekend unanimously elected Karl Simmeth to the spot.

Nick led ECGOP to win 8 of the last 10 county-wide elections in a 2:1 Democrat County. We are going to make this year number 9, with Lynne Dixon as our next County Executive. Karl Simmeth in statement

Simmeth was GOP chairman in the Town of Boston for the past 10 years.