Erie County rescheduling more cancelled vaccine appointments from January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is hoping to have a number of cancelled vaccinations administered this week.

Poloncarz tweeted a short message on Monday evening. He says the county’s Department of Health is still rescheduling vaccine appointments that were cancelled last month.

“Based on this week’s allotment, we hope to complete the appointments cancelled for Jan. 20, 23 and 25 this week,” he said.

Later this week, the County Executive says people should check their email, including spam folders, for a notice of a rescheduled time.

