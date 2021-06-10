Erie County resident wins full scholarship through NYS vaccination campaign

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County resident is among the second-round winners of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” campaign.

The campaign gives winning New York teens the opportunity for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school by getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ella Campbell, a resident of Erie County, was one of 10 winners announced in the campaign’s second round.

So far, there have been two winners Monroe County. They are Chase French (first round) and Jack Szydlo (second round).

In addition to tuition, winners also receive room and board allowances for frees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost of attendance at a SUNY or CUNY school.

“Incentivizing younger hesitant individuals to get vaccinated will help us return to more normalcy—and to that end we all win. My congratulations to today’s scholarships recipients and future SUNY college students. They will be getting a world class education that will put them on the path to prosperity.” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

Three more weeks of drawings will take place. To sign up a child between ages 12 and 17, click/tap here.