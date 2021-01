ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Restaurants in Erie County can apply for $5,000 grants from DoorDash.

The food delivery service is offering $200,000 in grants for struggling restaurants during this pandemic.

It’s apart of an initiative from DoorDash to provide $200 million to restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

You can sign up now through February 17.

To find the application, click here.