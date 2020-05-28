Erie County resumes COVID-19 antibody test scheduling

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Scheduling for COVID antibody test appointments is resuming for Erie County Department of Health clinics taking place in June, according to officials.

Appointments are available in half-hour increments from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

County health officials say sites will rotate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at locations throughout Erie County.

For the next two weeks, those locations are Buffalo, North Buffalo, Orchard Park, Springville, and Williamsville.

The Department of Health will schedule appointments for residents 11-years-old and older through the COVID-19 information line at 716-858-2929.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis and are at no cost to Erie County residents.

Only individuals who have a scheduled appointment and their parents or guardian, if under 18, are allowed in the testing area.

Results will be mailed within 7-10 days, the Erie County Department of Health says.

