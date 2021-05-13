Erie County school districts to provide Pfizer vaccine clinics for students 12 and older

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville, Amherst, Clarence, and Sweet Home Central School Districts are partnering with Daemen College and the Erie County Department of Health to hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic in mid-May and early June for students in their districts who are 12 and older.

In a release, school officials say Daemen College and the ECDOH approached the districts about hosting a vaccine clinic for students last week.

The clinics follow the emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which expanded eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-15 years old.

“We view this Pfizer vaccine age eligibility expansion as an invaluable opportunity to extend protection against COVID-19 in our community, and reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission in the most important activities for children – school, sports, and social gatherings with peers,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

“The combined efforts to make this vaccination clinic available to the families in each of our districts reflects the collegial working relationship we have with Daemen College, our neighboring school districts, and the Erie County Department of Health,” Amherst Central School District Superintendent Anthony Panella added.