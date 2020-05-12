Erie County seeing decline in coronavirus hospitalizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Erie County are on the decline.

On Monday night, County Executive Mark Poloncarz released new data on the amounts of people who were hospitalized on May 7 and 10.

On the 7th, 199 were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number dropped down to 194 by May 10.

In comparison, 222 were hospitalized less than a week prior, on May 4.

Poloncarz says the intensive care units of hospitals are also feeling less strain from COVID-19 patients. Fewer people are getting treated there, and intubations are down, as well.

According to Poloncarz, 54 percent of the people who were hospitalized on May 10 were 65 or older.

