Erie County seeking public input on police reform plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force is seeking input on their draft for a reform plan.

Per Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all local governments across the state must come up with a reform plan, which must be adopted as local law by April 1.

“This Task Force was created to study the issues, provide residents with a voice in reform efforts, construct findings from such efforts, and offer recommendations that will improve the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Police Services Division. Our thirteen Task Force members represent an extremely talented and diverse group of county residents who bring a wide range of experiences, backgrounds, expertise, and viewpoints to their work. I want the public to know that we worked very hard, in a mandated short period of time, and believe that we have started conversations that need to be considered, with a commitment to making changes to the ECSO in ways that improve its ability to protect Erie County and serve all members with dignity and humility.” Task Force Chair Martin S. Floss, Ph.D.

Erie County will accept public comments and community input through March 1. To review the draft plan and share input, click/tap here.