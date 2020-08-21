Erie County sees 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is now 9,195.

On Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health received reports of 81 new cases in the county from 4,177 diagnostic tests.

Officials say that’s a positivity rate of 1.9%.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Friday that is the highest number of new cases in some time.

