Erie County sees jumps in sales tax revenue

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If recent trends continue, people in Erie County are likely to spend a lot of money on holiday shopping.

The Erie County comptroller says sales tax revenue in September was up more than $6 million over last year. That’s an increase of almost 20 percent.

Last week, we stopped by the Galleria to ask people if their shopping habits have changed, compared to some of the earlier days of the pandemic.

“I’m out shopping in the stores more. Last year was more gift cards because we couldn’t shop much outside. But we’re walking around. We’re getting around. Getting our shopping done,” said Kathy Pacino, shopper.

“We didn’t get the gatherings that we have last year at the house. So, of course, I spent less because I didn’t have to buy all the stuff that I usually do to entertain,” added Mary Ann Stone.

The sales tax growth this year isn’t limited to Erie County. New York’s comptroller says local sales tax collections statewide were up about 13 percent in October, compared to 2020.