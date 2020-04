ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Board of Elections is seeing a strong response to the June 23 absentee ballot option. More than a thousand voters have already requested absentee ballots since the new mail-in options were posted online Monday.



June 23 is the date for the Special Election in the 27th Congressional District and the Presidential Primary.



To submit an absentee request, you can go to the Erie County Board of Elections website.