Erie County sending out roughly 80,000 COVID tests to municipalities

A woman undergoes the rapid antigen test for the coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 40,000 COVID-19 test kits supplied by the state are being distributed to village, town and city emergency managers throughout Erie County.

Each municipality will distribute the tests to residents. Distribution of the kits will start on Saturday.

Each kit contains two antigen tests, for a total of roughly 80,000. Homes will be limited to a maximum of two kits in Saturday’s distribution, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this won’t be “a one-and-done event.”

“My administration and the Health Department are committed to providing additional testing supplies and PPE to our residents to support public health and safety, especially for residents in our county who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” Poloncarz says.

Originally, the plan was to distribute these test kits through the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library system and drive-thru sites. This changed due to library staffing and weather conditions.

Niagara County also recently announced they’ll be giving out test kits, but this will happen in drive-thru formats. Distribution events will take place Saturday in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Lockport, starting at 11 a.m.

Erie County residents are asked to report any positive test results with this form.