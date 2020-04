BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Erie County Senior Services says it’s expanding its “Go and Dine” program.

The program is now offering eight meal vouchers per month. These vouchers can be used at locally participating restaurants.

Senior Services is also looking for new restaurants to expand services across Erie County.

County residents older than 60 are eligible. You can call Senior Services at (716) 858-8526 to get enrolled.