Erie County set to consent to refugee resettlement on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday, leaders of four local refugee resettlement agencies will meet with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to announce the county’s intention to continue welcoming refugees.

It’s part of the recently-issued federal Executive Order 13888, issued by President Trump in late September. The order will go into effect within 90 days.

According to the Erie County Executive, starting Christmas, refugees will not be permitted to resettle into a state or locality unless written consent is provided by a local official and the governor.

Governo Cuomo already indicated consent at the state level.

Leaders from the International Institute, Jewish Family Service, Journey’s End, and Catholic Charities will join Poloncarz at the International Institute at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.