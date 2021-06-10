Erie County shares progression of vaccination rates among teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More and more Erie County teens are getting protected against COVID-19, according to vaccination data shared by the county’s Department of Health.

“These are encouraging data, and the trends are definitely on track, especially since Pfizer vaccine has been available for 12-15-year-olds for a relatively short time. This summer, parents can access Pfizer vaccine through many ECDOH clinics that will be in all parts of the county. Many of those will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for parents.” Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein



Vaccination data for Erie County teens ages 16-17

Data as of Total 1st doses

(Cumulative) % Vaccinated

(with at least 1 dose) 4/25/2021 5,482 24.7% 5/3/2021 6,693 30.2% 5/7/2021 6,922 31.2% 5/10/2021 7,174 32.4% 5/17/2021 7,522 33.9% 5/24/2021 8,459 38.2% 6/1/2021 9,147 41.3% 6/8/2021 9,627 43.4%

Vaccinations data for Erie County teens ages 12-15

Data as of Total 1st doses

(Cumulative) % Vaccinated

(with at least 1 dose) 5/14/2021 203 0.5% 5/17/2021 1,750 4.2% 5/19/2021 2,926 7.0% 5/24/2021 5,789 13.9% 6/1/2021 10,969 26.3% 6/8/2021 12,798 30.7%

Dr. Burstein is encouraging parents to make sure children receive their annual check-up over the summer.

“That is a prime opportunity to talk to their child’s pediatrician about the benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine and any concerns they have about vaccine safety and effectiveness,” she says. “The medical home is the best place for youth to get vaccinated.”

Although more teens are getting vaccinated, the percentage of teens who are protected against the virus is far below the numbers of older age groups.

Older populations did have access to vaccines before younger people, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has still shown concern over the low rates of vaccinated teens.

This has led to a number of incentives, such as college scholarships and Dunkin’ gift cards.

In Erie County, 81.3 percent of people 75 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, 89.7 percent of people 65-74 have received at least one dose and 75.1 percent of people 55-64 have received at least one dose.

For a list of vaccine clinics in Erie County, either click/tap here or call (716) 858-2929.

