Erie County shares updates on vaccine scheduling, availability for eligible people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health released a statement and some updates on vaccine availability for those in groups 1A and 1B.

Starting Monday at 4 p.m., the NYSDOH COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline will open for scheduling vaccination appointments for those who are eligible. They can be reached by calling 1-833-697-4829.

The Erie County Department of Health says it has a limited number of vaccines and appointments for people in group 1A through Tuesday. Future schedules will depend on how many more doses the state gets. To be notified of updates, people can sign up here.

According to Erie County Department of Health officials, the state’s Vaccine Eligibility Form incorrectly lists the department’s main number (716-858-7690) and Sexual Health Clinic as local providers for the vaccine.

The department is not making vaccination appointments over the phone right now.

“We realize that there is intense interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Right now, we need to temper that interest with patience. Our supply of vaccine is extremely limited. As Governor Cuomo has stated, it will take months to work through the Phase 1A and 1B populations.”

To find out if you’re eligible to get a vaccine, check this list or fill out this form.