BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is offering an exam for potential dispatchers.

Those who are interested can register for a civil service exam by Jan. 11. Those applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to Erie County’s Department of Personnel at 95 Franklin Street. The fee for applying is $20.

The test is on Feb. 25. To qualify, applicants must live in Erie County for at least one month before then. Education requirements include the following:

An associate’s degree Or completion of 60 college or university semester hours Or high school diploma/high school equivalency diploma and two years of experience in a position that involves radio radio telephone dispatching Or equivalent training and experience as defined by 1 and 3.

The annual salary ranges from $44,383 to $56,522.

To get an application, go to one of the following places:

Erie County Department of Personnel A town, village or school district administrative office

More information on the job can be found here.