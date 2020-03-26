Erie County Sheriff issues warnings about parks and trails

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather’s been getting nicer, and that means more people are heading outside.

With that, Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard has issued a number warnings about area parks and recreational areas.

“Although people are encouraged to enjoy the wonders of western New York, they should use common sense, be prepared, and be cautious,” said Sheriff Howard. “Many individuals are visiting these areas to exercise, breathe fresh air, and momentarily forget about the current pandemic. But with the arrival of spring, warmer temperatures and rain, trails can become slippery and unstable; soft ground can collapse and create slides.”

Here are some safety tips provided by the Sheriff’s office: