BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they have not found any “credible threats” for anti-Semitics groups’ call for a “day of hate” on Saturday.

They said that the Sheriff’s Behavioral Threat Assessment Team has been monitoring social media for threats and did not find any.

“I find it repulsive that extremist groups have designated a “day of hate,” and I am prepared to respond to all threats against our public,” stated Sheriff John Garcia. “I also want our community to stay vigilant and follow the ‘See Something, Say Something’ protocol so law enforcement can respond quickly to mitigate any threats.”

Garcia said that the Sheriff’s Office is prepared to respond to any threat or incident.

To report suspicious activity, you should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office ay 716-858-2903.