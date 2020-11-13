Erie County Sheriff says he won’t “break up” Thanksgiving gatherings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is not interested in enforcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new mandate about indoor gatherings this Thanksgiving, based on a statement he released Friday morning.

This week, the Governor issued new rules for gatherings and certain public places, in response to rising numbers of COVID cases.

Currently, more than 10 people are not allowed to be gathered at a private residence, unless there are more than 10 people in that household.

“I have no plans to utilize my office’s resources or deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner,” Sheriff Howard said.

Here is the rest of his statement:

“This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates.” “My office will respect the sanctity of your home and traditions, and I encourage you to follow your heart and act responsibly, as well as do what best for your family.” “On behalf of everyone at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, I want to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving.” Sheriff Timothy Howard