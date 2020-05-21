Erie County Sheriff to reopen fingerprint office on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will reopen the fingerprint office to the public on Tuesday.

There will be no walk-up appointments, so all visits must be scheduled on a weekday, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call (716) 858-6566.

All visitors must have a mask on before entering the office, and no more than two people are allowed in the office at a time.

Once inside, people will be asked to wash their hands and stay six feet apart.

A government-issued ID will be required for services.

A fingerprint request will cost $25. Cash or money orders payable to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be accepted.

