Erie County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on DWI charges

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy could spend a year in jail if he’s convicted of DWI charges.

Back in October, prosecutors say Aaron Naegely, 45, crashed an agency vehicle on Jewett Holmwood Rd. in the Town of Aurora. That vehicle was the only one involved.

He was off duty at the time, and allegedly drunk, prosecutors say.

Naegely’s license was subsequently suspended, but he was granted a hardship driver’s license in order to drive to work and medical appointments.

It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court, but Naegely is not currently being held in custody.