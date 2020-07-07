Erie County Sheriff’s deputy helps rescue ducks from drain

(WIVB) — An apparent family of ducks were rescued from a drain in Erie County Tuesday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office shared a series of tweets, detailing the rescue operation.

In the first one, they said a deputy and neighbor “heard some chirping.” That was followed by another tweet, saying they had “found the source of the cries for help.”

After discovering the ducklings, the Sheriff’s Office baited them with hot dog buns to get the little birds inside a cat carrier.

The rescue was a success, as the ducks were brought back to the surface before they waddled away.

“Well it ended up ducky and everyone waddled away as a family. See ducks love hot dog rolls,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

See the tweets that told the story below:

Found the source of the cries for help pic.twitter.com/J5nmGSOcCf — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) July 7, 2020

Who has shot roll and a cat carrier because duckling love the stuff – right? pic.twitter.com/tVyxVSpViy — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) July 7, 2020