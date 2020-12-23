Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrest in Town of Newstead shooting

TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB)-UPDATE: Erie County Sheriff Deputies charged a Sardinia man for his role in the Town of Newstead shooting, as well as a burglary in Clarence on October 18.

Investigators found that 49-year-old Spencer Nowinski shot the victim. Officials say Nowinski, a convicted felon, used a handgun stolen in the October 18 burglary.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office charged Nowinski with multiple felonies from both incidents:

Charges for the 12/22 incident: Assault in the first degree with a weapon Criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth-degree



Charges for the 10/18 incident: Burglary in the second-degree dwelling Grand larceny in the third-degree Grand larceny in the fourth-degree



Uptegrove, A.

During the investigation, deputies arrested 37-year-old Arica Uptegrove. She’s charged with felony counts of second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief for setting a fire in the women’s bathroom at a Clarence grocery store.

Nowinski and Uptegrove are awaiting arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.

The shooting victim was released from ECMC.

ORIGINAL: Deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that happened in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded with officers from the Akron Police Department to 12976 Main Road in the Town of Newstead for reports of a disturbance. They discovered a 34-year-old man was shot in his lower extremities during the incident.

The victim was transported to ECMC and is currently in stable condition. Sheriffs have not released the name of the victim.