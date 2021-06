ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has started vaccinating inmates.

30 inmates inside the jail in Alden will roll up their sleeves Thursday. The sheriff’s office will vaccinate 70 more inmates this week. Next week, they’ll move to the holding center.

The sheriff’s office says it’s expecting to vaccinate more than 180 inmates.

But officials want to make one thing clear: only people who want the shot will be vaccinated.

Inmates cannot be forced to get the vaccine.