Erie County Sheriff’s Office employee placed on administrative leave following weekend incident

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says it’s aware of a video and an incident that occurred over the weekend involving an off duty employee.

According to officials, the Sheriff’s Professional Standards Division is investigating the incident.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, according to Superintendent of the Jail Management Division Thomas Diina.

