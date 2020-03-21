Erie County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says an employee with the Jail Management Division tested positive for COVID-19 and is home in quarantine.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, Howard says a private facility tested the employee, and they were in a housing area with only two inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office transferred the two inmates to separate housing units, and the inmates will now be monitored bt medical staff for a minimum of 14 days.

Officials say they’re working to trace the employee’s work path and the office is reviewing assignment reports to determine with whom the employee may have been in close contact with.

“This agency is taking measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, and continues to screen all employees before entering the facility,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The six inmates reported Thursday to be monitored for symptoms remain in designation housing.