Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle thefts in southtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information after both a dirt bike and a pickup truck were stolen.

They say that the truck was taken on the evening of September 16, sometime between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. It had been in a Town of Boston driveway prior to this.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft, and they say the driver went to the Gowanda McDonald’s to buy something around 11 p.m.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on the shoulder of Old National Pike Rd. in Boonsboro, Maryland.

Although that vehicle has been found, the dirt bike is still somewhere out there. The Sheriff’s Office says it had been stolen from someone’s garage in the Town of Colden.

On or around September 12, the 2004 KTM 85 SX dirt bike was taken during the overnight hours. It is described as orange, black and white, with the number 81 on it.

Anyone with information on either of these thefts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to either of the following CLs:

CL 20-058696 – Stolen truck

CL 20-060404 – Stolen dirt bike

