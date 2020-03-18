Erie County Sheriff’s Office offering COVID-19 alerts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is now offering COVID-19 alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through its app.

“In a time where you need trusted sources for the latest information, today, the Sheriff’s Office announces our mobile app is delivering CDC alerts about the COVID-19 outbreak,” Sheriff Timothy Howard said.

The home page of the app will display the latest announcements and news on the coronavirus. Push notifications can be turned on or off at any time.

More information on the app can be found here.