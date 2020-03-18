1  of  2
Breaking News
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives an update on coronavirus cases in NY
Closings
There are currently 388 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office offering COVID-19 alerts

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is now offering COVID-19 alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through its app.

“In a time where you need trusted sources for the latest information, today, the Sheriff’s Office announces our mobile app is delivering CDC alerts about the COVID-19 outbreak,” Sheriff Timothy Howard said.

The home page of the app will display the latest announcements and news on the coronavirus. Push notifications can be turned on or off at any time.

More information on the app can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss