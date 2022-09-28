BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking for ambitious individuals to join the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a deputy sheriff officer and correction officer exam for its jail management division. The exam will be held on Dec. 10.

Those who are interested can register by Oct. 26 for the upcoming civil service exam. The applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the County of Erie – Department of Personnel at 95 Franklin Street, Buffalo, New York 14202.

As far as requirements, applicants must be a minimum of 21 years old by the time they take the test and pay a $30 non-refundable application fee.

For more information, click here.