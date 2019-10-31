Erie County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on case of deputy and wife facing prostitution charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on a human trafficking investigation surrounding a possible prostitution ring.
Authorities say this is in relation to a case involving a Sheriff’s deputy and his wife, who were recently arrested on prostitution charges.
Here is the statement:
“Our Human Trafficking Unit has recovered a large amount of evidence and is currently reviewing the materials. We are attempting to identify subjects within the evidence, and the Sheriff’s Office will follow the leads wherever the evidence takes our investigators. The Unit is also trying to determine if there are additional victims involved with the suspected prostitution ring. Not only will these individuals be important to our investigation, but the Human Trafficking Unit can assist them in finding help and counseling.
As with most human trafficking cases, the investigations mine deeper and deeper, exposing more and more of the coercion and manipulation of the trafficker. That is why it is important to identify victims and prosecute offenders.
We are continuing this investigation and do not anticipate a short investigation.”Erie County Sheriff’s Office