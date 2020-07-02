Erie County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that fireworks are illegal in NYS

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As we’re heading into the 4th of July weekend the Erie County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in New York State.

Things like sparkling fountains, sparklers on wooden sticks, and smoking devices are legal.

But make sure you’re careful with sparklers.

Even though children like them and they’re fun to play with, the Sheriff’s safety experts say don’t let children play with them.

“Even the sparklers are really high heat. The ignition temperature to start a fire, they would support starting a fire, it’s only allowed to be handled by adults who are 18 and older, children should not be handling sparklers as it gives off enough heat and enough flame that it could injure those children,” Erie County Emergency Services said.

And as far as what’s illegal: firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial fireworks.